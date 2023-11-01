Abstract

Being involved in any romantic relationship is an emotional upheaval at any point in life but for young adults, their feelings are considered comparatively more difficult to manage due to hormonal and bodily changes triggered by the brain at this age. Romantic relationships might lead to unhealthy feelings like detaching themselves from work, people and daily life activities. It may also result in loneliness, insecurity etc. which may in turn lead to jealousy. The feeling of jealousy begins with passionate love which involves the cognitive, behavioral and emotional components. Jealousy may also lead an individual towards negative behavior moving towards psychopathology in future.



AIM: The aim of the study was to see the correlation between love and jealousy among young adults.



METHODology: In the present study, data was collected from 80 young adults (40 males and 40 females) using the Socio Demographic Data Sheet, Passionate Love Scale and Self-Report Jealousy Scale. Statistical Analysis: Data was analyzed through SPSS 16.0.



RESULTS: The results weak correlation between passionate love and jealousy in females and moderate correlation in passionate love and jealousy for males.

