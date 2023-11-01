|
Biswas MA, Das PS. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2023; 11(1).
(Copyright © 2023, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)
Abstract
The mechanisms of Ego have been proved to play a pivotal role in the psychopathology of mood disorders. The present research endeavors a comparative study on Bipolar and Depressive disorder, from the psychodynamic perspective of Ego functions, Defense style and Conflicts. The study was conducted on 8 Bipolar disorder and 9 Depressive disorders patients in comparison to 10 normal controls. Data were collected using Information Schedule, MINI, HAM-D, YMRS, Ego Functions Assessment Scale-Modified, DSQ-40, SSCT and GHQ-28. Analysis of data was done employing descriptive statistics, Kruskal-Wallis One way Analysis of Variance by Ranks, and Mann-Whitney U test.
Language: en
