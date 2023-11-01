Abstract

Child sexual abuse is a widespread global problem that negatively affects victims, families, communities and society. Sexual abuse including sexual assault or rape of children and adolescence is a violation of human rights, and has many consequences in the short and the long term. The recent trend on the crime statistics, also prove the increase in child sexual abuse in India. Understanding the magnitude of the problem the legislative body of India have passed many ordinances, stringent laws to prevent children becoming victims of sexual abuse. Even though child sexual abuse is a global issue, the legal perspectives and its awareness has not been addressed till the recent past. Analyses of various articles on special courts and judgement from POCSO cases would be done. This paper highlights the various responses of criminal justice system such as POCSO and the ordinance to prevent child sexual abuse in India.

