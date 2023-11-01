Abstract

This paper addresses the issue of sex offender recidivism and whether rehabilitation provided to that population of offenders has a positive effect. Specifically, what data and information indicate contributions to this issue in Washington State? There is no clear or obvious resolution to this problem, but researchers and policymakers seem to have a vested interest thus far.



RESULTS appear to show promising evidence that treatment offered for sex offenders has a positive effect on reducing recidivism rates. Meta-analyses conducted by scholars like Schmucker and Lösel (2017) show similar findings with mean reductions of approximately 25%. A crime analysis was conducted utilizing data from the National Incident-Based Reporting System, statistics from a Statistical Analysis Center report, and information from the Department of Corrections. Though the examination of these sources was inconclusive, it does give the impression that Washington State's treatment program effectiveness aligns with the available scholarly research.

