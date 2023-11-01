|
Citation
|
Burdick JL. Int. J. Indian Psychol. 2023; 11(1).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The International Journal of Indian Psychȯlogy, Publisher Red'Shine Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper addresses the issue of sex offender recidivism and whether rehabilitation provided to that population of offenders has a positive effect. Specifically, what data and information indicate contributions to this issue in Washington State? There is no clear or obvious resolution to this problem, but researchers and policymakers seem to have a vested interest thus far.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Crime Analysis; Recidivism; Sex Offenders; Treatment; Washington State