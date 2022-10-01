Abstract

Intimate partner violence is an ongoing threat to society and its implications must be scrutinized to understand the predictability of stay decisions and what could lead to terminations. Multiple theories have been provided to determine the nature of these relationships and the causal factors behind stay decisions along with termination. The purpose of this paper is to delineate and critically analyse theories, namely: learned helplessness, traumatic bonding, psychological entrapment, reasoned action and planned behaviour, cognitive dissonance theory, 2-part decision making model, investment model, Stockholm syndrome; pertaining to bonds formed within violent relationships and the decision process behind staying/leaving, the nature of research work undertaken and developed over time and where the focus of research work should be extended.

