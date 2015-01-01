Abstract

Lane change (LC) behavior has critical effects on traffic flows and safety due to its complex interactions with surrounding vehicles. To ensure safe lane changes and prevent potential crashes, it is important to recognize the potential crash risk of lane change in real time. This study proposes an improved risk estimation (IRE) model to evaluate the potential collision risk of lane change (LCR) vehicle groups. The safety margin is introduced to consider the deceleration capability of vehicles to measure the reaction time of drivers during the LC. Then the IRE model is established, incorporating the collision probability and collision severity measured based on the safety margin. The trajectory data, extracted from the highD dataset, are used and 1536 LC samples are investigated. We compare the LCR under different contextual factors, including vehicle types (cars and trucks), two lane change directions (left and right lane change, LLC and RLC), and traffic flows (low and high traffic). It was found that truck drivers keep higher LCR compared with car drivers due to limited brake capacity, and the left lane change results in higher LCR compared with the right lane change. Additionally, lane change is associated with higher crash risk in high traffic flow, as compared to low traffic flow. The understanding of the crash risk of lane change behavior under different contextual factors, can be useful for real-time crash prediction and devising traffic management strategies.

