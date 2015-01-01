|
Xiao S, Wu J, Hou J, Mo F, Liu Z, Ma W, Zhang H. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2023; 28(1): 46-54.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Chest injury frequently occurs in oblique and side impacts. Apart from the loading of airbags and seatbelts, secondary impacts with door panels and armrests also cause severe chest injuries. This study aims to investigate the characteristics of the chest injury of occupants in the oblique and lateral impact. It focuses on the secondary impact between occupants and vehicle side structure. A model comprising GHBMC and components of Toyota Camry is established with acceleration curves. Combined with typical impact directions in NCAP tests, four sets of simulations are carried out.
Language: en
chest deflection; Chest injury; oblique impact; side impact; stress distribution