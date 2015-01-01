Abstract

The Vehicle Active Safety Technology has attracted considerable attention in the development of Vehicle Intelligent Technology. It not only performs a significant role in vehicle safety but also changes driving behaviors. Because of the advantages of Driving Simulator, numerous researchers have made efforts to popularize Driving Simulator Technology in the field of vehicle safety. The driving simulators are used for making validation test in such fields which are cover all the research fields in vehicle safety technology, including Electronic Stability Control, Active Front Steering, Driver Monitoring Technology, and Collision Avoidance Technology. The functions of Driving Simulator vary from algorithm verification to system fusion. While Driving Simulators on conducting a few validations have been extensively studied in vehicle safety tests, there were few researchers in summarizing the applications of Driving Simulator. To make it clear the formation and development of Driving Simulator Technology, this paper presents the state-of-the-art applications of developing driving simulator in the vehicle active safety system. Besides, it also discusses the relevant information on what a typical Driving Simulator is with an example of the driving simulator of Chang'an University.

