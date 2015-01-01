SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abdul Samad MS, Mohd Nor MK, Abdul Majid MM, Abu Kassim KK. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2023; 28(2): 217-223.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13588265.2022.2074720

unavailable

Vehicle safety performance is important to reduce occupant injuries during accidents. In general, vehicle manufacturers are utilizing analytical models to predict the vehicle passive safety performance during the early design stage. The two popular methods are the Occupant Limit Criterion (OLC) and Vehicle Pulse Index (VPI). In this paper, new VPI parameters are proposed to predict the driver 3 ms chest acceleration of Hybrid III 50th percentile (H350) in B-segment vehicle subjected to generic crash load cases. A good correlation between the newly optimized VPI parameters with the measured 3 ms chest acceleration is observed in this work. More refinement can be further included to improve the robustness of the new proposed parameters by adding more sampling data.


finite element analysis; occupant injury; passive safety; Vehicle pulse index

