Zou T, Liu Y, Zhang Y. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2023; 28(2): 224-234.
Abstract
A method named FDER is proposed to discriminate unreliable results, reduce their probability and finally fuse multi-model results. The FDER first determines sub-intervals of the final output result, then the evaluation matrix and the model reliability are calculated, the minimum model reliability means that the model and its corresponding result may be unreliable. Finally, the probability of each sub-interval is calculated. All sub-intervals and their corresponding probability are considered as the final fused result.
Keywords
Accident reconstruction; fusion; model reliability; sub-interval; uncertainty analysis