Abstract

To study the ductile fracture performance of large-scale civil aircraft fuse pins, 22 fuse pins in three configurations were tested. The influence of the length of the fuse pin, diameter-to-thickness (D/t) value, and assembly condition on the failure mode, failure load, and yield-strength ratio were experimentally studied, and the failure mechanism was analyzed. For fuse pins with a small and large thickness, the failure mode is single and double shear fracture, respectively, and the relationship between the failure load and D/t value is nonlinear. The tension to yield strength ratio ranges from 2.108 and 3.096 and is linearly correlated with the and D/t value. The strength to yield ratio is examined, and the total energy absorbed at fracture is determined. The total energy absorbed in the fracture process ranges from 11653.7 and 31398.67 J and is linearly correlated with the D/t value.

