Abstract

The influence of the drivers' reaction behavior on In-vehicle intelligent safety system (ISS) at the critical moment before an accident is still immature. The purpose of this study is to analyze vehicle-to-vehicle rear-end crashes to determine the challenges of ISS. Firstly, the sensor detection range and the last time to break of ISS were analyzed. Secondly, The driver reaction behavior model, ISS and vehicle pre-crash kinematics were combined to evaluate the safety benefits of FCW and FCW+AEB. The results show that the safety benefit of FCW decreases with the increase of the driver's reaction time and increases with the increase of the driver's maximum braking deceleration. FCW+AEB has little influence on the percentage of collision avoidance accidents by the driver's reaction behavior.

Language: en