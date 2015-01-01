Abstract

To investigate the aortic injury under different conditions, this study performed three impact simulations of the occupant to the interior components of an automobile. Blood in the aorta and heart was considered by the method of the surface-based fluid cavity capability in Abaqus, and the blood flow through the aortic valve was also simulated. The material of the aortic wall was modeled by HGO model to characterize the fiber property. The result showed that: (1) the injury mechanisms were different under different impact conditions. Compression of the aorta between the spine and sternum caused the rupture in the frontal impact. Twist and stretch of the aortic arch led to rupture in left and right impact, respectively. (2) blood pressure in the aorta did not significantly affect the maximum strain at the aorta, while the movement of the aorta and other tissues was the predominant cause of the blunt aortic rupture.

Language: en