Abstract

Under the impact condition, the coupler buffer device faults because of overload, the connection of the car body fails and the energy absorption structure in the front end of the vehicle absorbs energy through collision contacts, which is an important process for achieving passive safety protection of a train. Controlling the threshold of the impact force for overload protection and matching it with the compressive strength of the car body structure is the focus of this article. In this article, two schemes of setting the induction groove and optimizing the rounded cross-section are proposed, and collision dynamics analysis is carried out. The value of the fracture force under the induction groove setting is 2602.31 kN, and the optimized round cross-section is 2262.08 kN. The results show that, compared with the initial structure, the fracture force under the two induction methods decreased by 6.46% and 18.69%, respectively. The tensile and compressive strengths of both structures satisfy the strength requirements of the operating conditions. The cross-section optimization method is more effective than the induction slot method. The impact experiment was carried out on the second structure, and the fracture force obtained was 2285.12 kN. The deformation mode and fracture force are basically consistent with the simulation results. The optimized coupler overload protection device effectively improves the safety performance of a train in operation.

Language: en