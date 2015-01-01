Abstract

The proportion of accident between right-turning truck and cyclist straight is smaller than other types of collision accidents. But it is far likely for cyclists to suffer severe injury when it happens. In this paper, we pay attention to the effects of four parameters (truck speed, collision angle, friction coefficient, and truck driver's reaction time) on the dynamic response process and the injury level of cyclist of the accident between right-turning truck and cyclist straight. We found that all the parameters have a great impact on those. Two types of dynamic response processes exist. In step one and step two, the injury values of cyclist were all below their threshold when the truck speed was less than 27 km/h. But when the truck speed is greater than or equal to 27 km/h, the injury value of the chest is higher than 60 g. Meanwhile, HIC and the resultant acceleration of the chest increase with truck speed. Most of the injury value of the crushed part exceeds the fixed value when step three happened. So, slowing down the truck speed and reducing the possibility of cyclist being crushed can improve the safety level of cyclists.

