Abstract

A novel battery pack comprising a honeycomb core and embedded cylindrical batteries is a low hanging fruit design of structural energy storages. In addition to acting as load-bearing and energy storage, this type of battery pack can offer a better safety level. If one battery cell fails and experiences fire, the honeycomb core will act as a separator for the isolation of each battery cell, and therefore may mitigate the spread of fire or explosion. In the current study, the vibration, shock and impact performances of the structural honeycomb battery pack are numerically investigated using the finite element analysis. The effects of embedding the batteries into the honeycomb core frame and changing the constraint imposed on the battery pack are presented and discussed. In conclusion, this study shows that the honeycomb structural battery pack has good vibration, shock and impact characteristics revealing its commercially viable applications.

