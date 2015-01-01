SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wielens S, Benito Cia L, Schumacher A. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2023; 28(4): 560-573.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13588265.2022.2109873

In order to perform optimizations with vehicle models efficiently, the resource requirements for a simulation must be reduced. In this article, approaches for the physical reduction of the vehicle model are presented, which automatically removes components or elements from the model. For the reduction, evaluation functions considering the crash behaviour of the model are used, as well as geometric methods that ensure its viability. Suitable boundary conditions, such as an equivalent mass or displacements of individual nodes, are applied to the reduced model to recover the kinematics. Finally, the practical application of the methodology is presented by two optimizations.


Crash optimization; multi-level optimization; submodel; surrogate model; vehicle body

