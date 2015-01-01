Abstract

Data Science is one of the fastest growing interdisciplinary field and has many applications in various disciplines. The actual motivation of data science came from John Tukey. In his seminal paper, in 1962, he presented the idea of data analysis which is now the field of data science. Several algorithms for data science related to statistical analysis have been developed and applied over variety of datasets since 1962. In this field, the significant development began with the aid of high performance computers that help to analyse a massive datasets. In this paper, we study the statistical analysis of the traffic stops in Nashville, Tennessee, USA for the year 2011--2021. Data is taken from the Stanford open policing project. Analysis is based on total number of 3071706 traffic stops. In this paper, we consider and investigate various aspects. This study comprises gender comparison (male vs female) and race comparison (black vs white) for different traffic offences. Complete findings and possible gaps are discussed in the conclusion.

Language: en