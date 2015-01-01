Abstract

India is a hierarchical society where different types of caste, class, and creeds where everybody assumes that their class is best in whole and every class have their own customs and ethical values where every member of class is considered as the preservers of the family's honor, and their conduct reflects the family's culture, family upbringings and ethics. This mentality of the Indian is so well entrenched that any attempt by anyone to breach the cultural or ethical norms of the community then it is strongly opposed by the family members or relatives in the sake of honour that leads to Honour killing. Honour killing can be termed as killing for Honour, a death is awarded to the men or women by their own family members such as parents or relatives for marrying against their will or marrying outside their caste or religion or marrying within the prohibited degree of relationship.



https://www.ijlmh.com/paper/critical-analysis-on-honour-killings-in-india/

Language: en