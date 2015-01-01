Abstract

Rape is a violent crime that is widely regarded as the most terrible kind of sexual assault on the planet. Victims of rape suffer from psychological trauma in addition to physical traumas, which affects not only their lives but also the lives of those around them. In Bangladesh, rape has reached epidemic proportions. When any rape occurrence takes place, it is seen that the victim is subjected to far greater harassment than the perpetrators. They are socially oppressed in addition to being physically harmed. They are frequently denied justice because the perpetrator of the rape is not adequately punished. Victims are often reluctant to sue because of this culture of injustice and social stigma. The rate of rape has increased so substantially in the previous 20 years that it is now high time to pull the strings of rape. This article focuses on the barriers that prevent rape from being stopped, as well as proper recommendations for rape control, to help rape survivors adjust and reintegrate into society without trouble.



https://www.ijlmh.com/paper/saving-the-unsaved-combating-rape-against-females-in-bangladesh-an-analytical-review/

Language: en