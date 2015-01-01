Abstract

Poverty is a condition where a person does not have financial resources to meet his basic needs. It is a situation where he has to face difficulties each and every day of his life. Poverty has various causes and effects. There are various types of poverty. Poverty is a huge issue in India as it has been present for many years and this is problem is present in various parts of the world. Many people in various parts of the world live in poverty. People who live in poverty have to face various challenges in their life. The have to face various difficulties in their day to day life. The children who grow up in this situation also have to face various struggles in their early and later parts of life. This paper will deal with the various types of poverty that is present in our country. It will also deal with the effects of poverty and measures that have to be taken to end poverty. It also deals with how their rights are being violated.



