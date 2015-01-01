Abstract

Sexual harassment has been a prevalent menace in the society since a very long time. Several women are a victim to sexual harassment on a daily basis, the workplace being one such place where it is extremely prevalent. This paper is a case study related to the issue of sexual harassment faced by women at the workplace. The existing laws and policies related to sexual harassment, The POSH Act, and the various measures and initiatives that the government has taken to address this issue are some of the topics that are explored in this paper. The landmark case of Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan is also evaluated in this paper as it plays a very important role in gaining a better understanding of the topic.



