Abstract

"You can use marriage as far as your consciousness is to beget a child and grow him like a devotee Marriage is not just a bond between two lovers but also a blessing to start a family and bring in a life into this world". Hindu marriage is "a religious sacrament in which a man and a woman are bound in a permanent relationship for the physical, social and spiritual need of dharma, procreation and sexual pleasure." The irony with our laws is that mostly and solely they are women-centric.However, one should also think from men's perspective. The term marital rape should not be avoided absolutely. Nonetheless criminalizing it straightaway is also not the way ahead. There is always an alternative for everything andhence there has to be an alternative for this particular term i.e., MARITAL RAPE. This term instead of helping women will only be used by the women. Men will be afraid of marrying if marital rape is criminalized since it will somewherelead to acting as a catalyst for the pseudo-feminist movement. It is presumed that women aren'tsafe in their own house and after criminalizing"MARITAL RAPE", the same will become applicable to mento a very great extent. This is most likely to happen because sometimes women will give consent and sometimes will deny it. So now what happens with men? Saying a yes or sometimes saying no can also be the case with men. And this substantiates the need for affording some sort of protection to them as well.Why do women need to be the focal point of all Laws? Why can't laws be men-centric? Why always women empowerment? Why not Men Empowerment? We have seen for years the laws which are made for women are often mistreated and misused, therefore there should be men-centric laws as well. Women will exploit the marital rape legislation, which is partially accurate because rape is no longer about gender but rather about power, position, and supremacy. The Justice Verma Committee which was constituted after the Nirbhaya incident had also recommended that rape within marriages be punished.



