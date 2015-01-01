Abstract

PURPOSE: In the light of gender stereotype and gender sensitive content, the purpose of this paper is to review the impact of comprehensive media representation on offences against women, along with the escalated media consumptions on criminal cases involving women. The paper also addresses the biased approach of media in these cases resulting in women exploiting this trend to frame men. Approach: The paper uses case studies and statistical data to analyse the transition brought through such accelerated media representation.



FINDINGS: The paper concentrates on the different approaches of media on cases of crime against women and the resonating effect of it on decisions made by the court. It also discusses the lack of adequate media follow up and its impact.



https://doij.org/10.10000/IJLMH.113426

Language: en