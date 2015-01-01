Abstract

Women's safety in India has always been a source of concern. The issue has taken on a more ironic tone as a result of the government's many programs for women, including "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao," "Ladli Laxmi Yojana," and "Sukanya Samridhi Yojna." Such occurrences are neatly blamed entirely on women and are reported every day in the nation. The majority of the time, the family essentially kicks the rape survivor out of the house in the hope that doing so will at least spare them further humiliation and shame. These women typically have no other choice except to commit suicide. Few of them receive financial assistance from their families and relaunch their lives. Women face harassment not just at night or in the evening, but also during the day at their homes, places of employment, or other locations like the streets, clubs, etc. The survey reveals that the lack of a gender-inclusive environment and inadequately functional infrastructure, such as the use of alcohol and drugs in public places, inadequate lighting, unsafe public restrooms, unsafe sidewalks, an ineffective police force, a lack of properly functioning helplines, etc., are the main causes of sexual harassment. This article discusses crimes against women, women's protection, the legal system under various laws, and what the government should do to improve the status of women in society.



