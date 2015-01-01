Abstract

In the United States, in order to be recognized as self-defense, a defendant must prove that it was necessary to use force to protect himself from harm. The accused may use the necessary degree of force, including lethal force, if he reasonably believes that he is in an imminent situation that could result in death or serious injury. The force used must not exceed the level of the infringing act.



The duty to retreat is the duty of the accused to retreat from the infringement without the use of lethal force, provided that the defendant can safely retreat without the use of lethal force. However, as an exception to the duty to retreat, according to the Castle Doctrine, there is no duty to retreat if the accused is under attack in his or her own home or has taken defensive actions to prevent a serious felony. In addition, 28 states in the United States allow defensive actions even in the open field without the obligation to retreat. If it is lawful for the accused to be where he is located, no duty to retreat is imposed. BR In the United States, the most common use of a handgun for defense is the Second Amendment right to the use of a handgun as a tool of personal self-defense. There are two issues regarding this. The Supreme Court of the D.C. v. The Heller decision held that individuals have the right to carry firearms in their homes for the purpose of self-defense. After Heller, it became easier for a defendant to prove self-defense with a handgun by applying the Castle Doctrine.



And in the recent Bruen decision, the Supreme Court held that New York State's limited issuance of permits to individuals to carry firearms outdoors violated individuals' Second Amendment rights. So, in states that do not impose the duty to retreat in the open air, individuals can carry firearms and use firearms for self-defense purposes. It does not have the same principle as the US Castle Doctrine or the law that does not impose a duty to retreat in the field. In addition, the "reasonable reason" for self-defense recognition in South Korea is interpreted more restrictively than the "reasonable belief in threat" in the US.



Despite the need for more recognition of self-defense as the rate of violent crime in Korea is increasing, the Supreme Court has failed to provide clear criteria for determining the legality of "reasonable grounds" claims, while emphasizing the principle of proportionality in individual cases. and did not determine the facts in detail. As a result, cases where self-defense is recognized are rare.



미국에서 피고인이 정당방위를 인정받기 위해서는 자신을 위험으로부터 보호하기 위해 위력을 행사하는 것이 필요했다는 것을 증명해야한다. 피고인은 자신이 사망이나 중상해를 입을 수 있는 급박한 상황에 처한 것이라는 것을 합리적으로 믿고 있다면, 치명적 위력을 포함하여 필요한 정도의 위력을 행사할 수 있다. 사용되는 위력은 침해행위의 수준보다 중하지 않아야한다.



후퇴의무란 피고인이 치명적 위력을 행사할 필요 없이, 안전하게 후퇴할 수 있으면, 치명적 위력을 행사하지 않고 침해행위로부터 후퇴해야할 의무가 있다는 것이다. 단, 후퇴의무의 예외로 캐슬 독트린에 따르면, 만일 피고인이 자신의 집에서 공격을 받거나, 위력적 중죄행위를 방지하기 위한 방어행위를 한 경우에는 후퇴의무가 없다. 또한 미국의 28개주에서는 야외에서도 후퇴할 의무 없이 방어행위를 하는 것을 허용하였다. 피고인이 자신이 위치한 곳에 있는 것이 합법적인 경우에는 후퇴의무가 부과되지 않는다.BR 미국에서는 방어행위로 권총을 가장 많이 사용하는 있는데, 개인의 자기방어의 도구로서 권총사용에 대한 수정헌법 제2조 권리에 관한 두 가지 쟁점이 있다. 연방대법원은 D.C. v. Heller 판결을 통해 개인은 자기방어의 목적으로 집에서 총기를 소지할 권리가 있다고 판시하였다. Heller 이후에 피고는 캐슬 독트린을 적용하여 권총을 사용한 정당방위를 입증하는 것이 더 용이해졌다.



그리고 최근 Bruen 판결에서 연방대법원은 뉴욕 주가 개인이 총기를 야외에서 소지하기 위한 허가권을 제한적으로 발급하는 것은 개인의 수정헌법 제2조 권한을 침해한 것으로 판시하였다. 그래서 야외에서 후퇴의무를 부과하지 않는 주에서 개인은 총기를 휴대하고 정당방위의 목적으로 총기를 사용할 수 있게 되었다.BR 미국과 한국의 정당방위법의 주요 차이점은 한국은 정당방위권을 광범위하게 보장하는 미국의 캐슬 독트린이나 야외에서 후퇴의무를 부과하지 않는 법과 같은 원칙을 가지고 있지 않다는 것이다. 또한 한국에서 정당방위를 인정받기 위한 "상당한 이유"는 미국의 "위협에 대한 합리적 믿음"보다 더 제한적으로 해석되고 있다.



한국에서 폭력적 범죄 비율이 증가하고 있어서 정당방위의 인정이 더 필요함에도 불구하고, 대법원은 "상당성 이유" 주장의 합법성을 결정하는데 있어서 명확한 기준을 제공하지 못하고 있으며 비례성 원칙을 강조하는 반면에 개별적 사안과 사실관계를 구체적으로 판단하지 않았다. 결과적으로 정당방위가 인정되는 사례는 드물게 나타나고 있다.

