Abstract

The present study focuses on detection and analysis of rip currents through a low-cost smartphone-based beach monitoring system (SBMS) by taking the advantage of multiple in-built cameras and on-board memory. The famous tourist destination, Rama Krishna (RK) beach, in East coast of India has been chosen for the study, as it is experiencing high number of drownings (525 causalities since 2006). Videos of 20-min duration were collected covering different time frames of 2022 and an open-source Quantitative Coastal Imaging Toolbox (QCIT) toolbox has been used to process the videos. Rectified Timex images are generated and utilised to analyse the morphodynamic changes of the beach. Several rip currents have been observed along the coast, with strongest being maximum length of 242 m with a width of 55 m. Beach modal states have been computed to determine the rip current hazard associated with it. Sequential transect data indicated the existence of waves at infra-gravity motions within the rip current channels. During the study period, the beach is dominated by Transverse Bar and Rip (TBR) beach type, which is known for its rip current danger. Rhodamine dye experiments have been conducted to practically measure the strength of the rip currents using video data and field data synergistically. The study is first of its kind in exploring the potential application of low-cost smartphones to scientifically monitor rip currents at any beach. Our study would help in further extending this work for beach sites and can be applied to projects where limited funds are available. We suggest to apply this methodology as a preliminary study before setting up permanent video monitoring station.

Language: en