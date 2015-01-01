Abstract

With the increase of port throughput and the development of the trend of large-scale ships, the demand for ship anchoring is growing. The shortage of anchorage resources has become the bottleneck restricting the development of ports, especially in the busy inland waters. The anchor position assigned to the safety of ships enables the anchorage to be reasonably and fully utilized, which has become a key issue to promote the development of ports and ensure the safety of ships. This paper provides a dynamic multi-objective optimization model for anchor position allocation. The abovementioned model can optimize the position arrangement of ships in the anchorage, so that more ships can be accommodated in the anchorage while ensuring safety. To construct the model, two optimization indexes, namely anchorage utilization rate and comprehensive cost factor of anchorage navigation are proposed. A multi-objective optimization method based on genetic algorithm is used to solve the model. The multi-objective optimization method proposed in this paper is compared with that of the traditional method. Experimental results show that the proposed method can improve the anchorage utilization rate in 1%-8%, and more ships can be safely anchored in the anchorage under a reasonable location arrangement, reducing the navigation cost of ships in the anchorage. In addition, it is found that the performance of the proposed method is degraded in the initial stage of the experiment, but with the continuous progress of the anchor position allocation test, the comprehensive evaluation results are concentrated in the range of 0.71-0.73, and the performance of the optimization method is stable and reliable. Overall, the theory and method proposed in this paper can help ships to allocate reasonable anchoring positions, ensure safe berthing of ships, and effectively improve the utilization rate of anchorage, and provide practical technical reference for maritime management departments to improve the operation capacity of anchorage.

