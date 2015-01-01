Abstract

Regional risk analysis and management of maritime accidents is one of the fundamental tasks for maritime safety management. With the heavy and complicated maritime traffic in the ports and waterways, accidents, especially ship collision accidents, have been continuously posing threats to the maritime transportation system. To achieve effective and prompt identification of collision risk and to facilitate the stakeholders such as Maritime Safety Administration, this paper proposes an integrated approach for regional collision risk analysis and maritime safety management in busy ports and waterways. Firstly, regional gridding is used to link accident data and traffic data based on geographical location; Secondly, the risk model based on accident data is established. The reliability of the accident risk model is verified by data feature analysis. Finally, non-accident critical events are mined from historical accident data and traffic data as surrogate indicators of collision accidents. A regional real-time risk model is developed for integrating the accident risk model and non-accident critical events risk model by using random forest. A case study in Shenzhen port indicates that the proposed collision risk model can identify high-risk areas and facilitates maritime safety management to improve the safety level of vessel traffic in these areas. In this paper, the regional grid is used to overcome the shortcomings of different scales between data, and a real-time risk model is established by combining accidents and traffic. The 15-year maritime collision accidents are used for collision risk modeling, which improves the performance of the model.

