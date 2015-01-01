Abstract

The threat brought by natural disasters such as tsunamis is evident since the major chaotic event happened in 2004. Related studies have dealt with the mapping and routes for efficient evacuation but limited works of literature considered the intention to prepare for tsunamis. This study aimed to analyze different factors affecting the intention to prepare for tsunamis through the integration of the Theory of Planned Behavior and Protection Motivation Theory. A total of 736 valid responses collected via convenience sampling answered a self-administered cross-sectional online survey to measure the behavioral aspects holistically. Through the use of structural equation modeling, factors such as understanding tsunami affecting perceived severity (PS) and perceived vulnerability (PV) were seen to be the most significant relationship. In addition, attitude on intention to prepare showed a significant direct relationship, which led to an understanding of tsunami having an indirect effect on intention to prepare through PS, PV, and attitude. It could be deduced that when people understand the impact, severity, vulnerability, and aftermath brought by tsunamis, individuals would have a high positive relationship to attitude to prepare for tsunamis. This study presented practical and government implications for promoting mitigation and preparedness among people for tsunami. Moreover, the findings of this study may be applied to other countries that may be affected by tsunamis. This study is considered the first study that measured intention to prepare for tsunami holistically. Lastly, this study contributes to people's intention towards preparation for natural disasters which can be applied and extended for other calamities worldwide.

