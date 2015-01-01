Abstract

With the rapid development of China's shipping trade and the large increase in the number of fishing vessels, the maritime navigation environment has become increasingly complex, resulting in more and more serious conflict accidents between merchant and fishing vessels. In order to study the characteristics and causes of collision accidents between merchant and fishing vessels in China's coastal areas, the research team conducted field research on the key areas in Shandong and Zhejiang. Then, a statistical analysis was carried out on the relevant information of collision accidents between merchant and fishing vessels released by the China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) from 2016 to 2020, and the spatial distribution of collision accidents between merchant and fishing vessels was intuitively analyzed by using the weighted kernel density estimation method. Finally, based on the above analysis, this paper gave relevant suggestions from the perspectives of subjective, objective and intelligent maritime systems, which have important reference significance for reducing the occurrence of collision accidents.

Language: en