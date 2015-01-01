SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Liu Y, Zhou Y, Zhong RY. Ocean Coastal Manage. 2023; 243: e106727.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ocecoaman.2023.106727

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Shipping activities in the Northern Sea Route (NSR) are increasing. However, due to the complex sea ice conditions, ships still need assistance of icebreakers when sailing through most Arctic waters. Icebreaker escort operations are important to ensure the safe passage of ships through ice-covered waters, but the speed of following ships will be limited, thus creating challenges for NSR sailing economics and emission reduction issues. Optimizing the sailing speed of following ships can reduce NSR ship emissions and improve navigation economy while safeguarding their sailing safety. In this paper, a green, economical and safe optimization approach under ship-following navigation has been developed by drawing on similarities with the car-following phenomenon. Then, three ship-following scenarios are designed for simulating the actual ice navigation conditions. Finally, a cost-eco-efficiency multi-objective optimisation model for ice navigation is established, and the performance of the proposed model is demonstrated by the navigation case of "Tian You". The results show that the proposed model can effectively reduce navigation costs and control navigation emissions while ensuring navigation safety. This study also demonstrates that there is still room for a 20% improvement in the optimised speed and a 4.8% reduction in the ship-following distance compared to the actual situation.


Language: en

Keywords

Arctic navigation risk; Arctic shipping; Multi-objective optimisation; Ship emissions; Ship-following navigation

