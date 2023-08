Abstract

BACKGROUND: To prevent completed suicide among young adults in the university, assessment of suicidal ideation should be encouraged. This study aims to investigate the reliability, exploratory factor analysis, and validity of adult suicidal ideation questionnaire among Nigerian university students.



METHODS: Descriptive cross-sectional survey was the preferred choice of research design for this study utilizing convenience sampling technique to recruit participants. 6 universities divided into two equal numbers between federal-funded and state-funded ones in Nigeria were selected, and 2,702 students were sampled to fill the questionnaires. Instruments for data collection included Rosenberg Self-esteem questionnaire and Kessler Psychological distress scale to validate ASIQ. Ethical clearance for this study was collected from Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Nigeria.



RESULTS: The results of the study showed that internal consistency of ASIQ was.951 while validity analyses proved that self-esteem and psychological distress diverged and converged respectively with the three subdomains of suicidal ideation as measured by ASIQ.



CONCLUSION: This study concludes that ASIQ has slight modification from the original version among young adults in Nigeria. The scale is reliable and valid but as a 22-item instrument on a 5-point Likert scale.

