Citation
Ajayi AI, Alex-Ojei CA, Ahinkorah BO. Afr. Health Sci. 2023; 23(1): 286-300.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)
DOI
PMID
37545979
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Only a few studies, mostly hospital-based, have examined sexual violence among young people women in Nigeria. We examined the prevalence, correlates, perpetrators, reporting of and health-seeking behaviour for sexual violence using data of 395 young women (aged 17-24) obtained from a Nigerian university.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Humans; Nigeria; Female; Cross-Sectional Studies; adolescents; Prevalence; alcohol use; rape; *Sex Offenses; Sexual violence; Nigeria/epidemiology; coerced sex; Patient Acceptance of Health Care; young women