Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Suicide in late life is a public health concern. Determining profiles of psychiatric/medical comorbidity in those who attempt while engaged in mental health services may assist with prevention. We identified comorbidity profiles and their association with utilization, means, and fatality in a national sample who attempted suicide.



METHODS: Using latent class analysis, all patients aged ≥ 65 from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare services (2012-2018) last seen in mental health prior to suicide attempt were included. Diagnoses and attempt data were obtained from VA and Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, VA Suicide Prevention Applications Network, and VA National Mortality Data Repository.



RESULTS: 2,269 patients were clustered into three profiles, all with high probability of depression. Profiles included minimal comorbidity (50.4%), high medical comorbidity (28.6%), and high (psychiatric/medical) comorbidity (21.0%). Over half (61.7%) attempted suicide within one week of their visit. The class with highest comorbidity had lowest proportion of fatal attempts, while minimal comorbidity class had highest proportion.



CONCLUSIONS: Older patients last seen in mental health prior to suicide attempt were characterized by depression and varying additional comorbidity and attempt-related factors.



FINDINGS have implications for risk assessment and intervention in mental health settings, beyond depression.

