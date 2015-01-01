Abstract

Although self-harm via ingestion of organophosphorus compounds is relatively common in the developing world, it is rare in the United States. This article reviews the signs and symptoms associated with acute organophosphate poisoning and highlights the effects of organophosphate off-gassing during postmortem examinations to increase awareness of this potentially dangerous workplace exposure.



Paramedics responded to a 42-year-old man with pulseless electrical activity. Spontaneous circulation was restored after aggressive resuscitation. Before loss of consciousness, the patient exhibited diaphoresis, vomiting, and diarrhea. Upon admission, the patient had a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 3. Significant laboratory values included a pH of 6.8, pco2 of 72 mm Hg, and lactic acid of 21.8 mmol/L. Electrocardiography suggested inferior ST-elevation myocardial infarction. Electroencephalogram revealed severe cerebral dysfunction. The patient died shortly thereafter.



Scene investigation revealed suicidal ideations, which included a snapshot of a bottle containing granular sediment associated with statements that he had imbibed fertilizer. During the postmortem examination, the decedent exuded a petroleum-like odor. In addition, autopsy personnel developed symptoms consistent with organophosphate exposure.



A reported history of suspected organophosphate exposure in a decedent should prompt increased safety practices to avoid potential harm to autopsy personnel.

