Abstract

1,2-Dichloropropane (1,2-DCP) is a common industrial solvent and chemical intermediate that can cause acute poisoning to humans through exposure during its production and industrial use. The target organs of 1,2-DCP include the eyes, respiratory system, liver, kidney, central nervous system, and skin. Forensic identification of 1,2-DCP poisoning is difficult because of the lack of characteristic pathological changes. This article reports an autopsy case of acute 1,2-DCP poisoning caused by self-ingestion of rubber cement. A woman developed seizures and coagulation dysfunction after ingesting approximately 10 mL of rubber cement and died 43 hours later. Autopsy revealed generalized subcutaneous hemorrhage, cardiopulmonary multifocal hemorrhage, bronchopneumonia, severe cerebral edema, focal hepatic necrosis, granular deposition in the glomerular capsule and renal tubules, and delipidation of the adrenal cortex. These findings indicate that 1,2-DCP poisoning can induce central nervous system dysfunction, respiratory system damage, liver and kidney function damage, hemolytic anemia, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and adrenal damage. This case may provide useful perspectives for forensic identification of 1,2-DCP poisoning in the future.

