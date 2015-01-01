Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the characteristics and hospital outcomes of patients with mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI).



DESIGN: A total of 1,940 patients with mTBI from 7 community hospitals between 2017 and 2019 were identified using International Classification of Disease (ICD) codes and an documented initial Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 13 to 15. A stepwise logistic regression was used to identify demographics and clinical characteristics associated with in-hospital mortality and home discharge.



RESULTS: The median age was 69 years old with 66.6% associated with falls at admission. Subdural hemorrhage was the most common brain lesion and more common in the group with falls. Increased age, male sex, epidural hemorrhage, presence of hemiplegia, paraplegia, renal disease, cancer, hospital-acquired sepsis, anemia, and use of direct vasodilator were associated with increased odds of in-hospital mortality. Increased age, medical coverage by Medicare, cerebral edema, lower initial GCS, length of stay, comorbidity of acute myocardiac infarction, and use of thiamine and opioids were associated with decreased likelihood of discharge to home.



CONCLUSION: Recognizing characteristics of hospitalized patients with mTBI and their association with increased in-hospital mortality and non-home discharge can be useful for improving care of this vulnerable population.

Language: en