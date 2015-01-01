|
Citation
|
Dicker R, Brohi K. Br. J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37548285
|
Abstract
|
Surgery was born out of violence and conflict. Today, violence is still on the rise worldwide, fuelled by disparity and inequity1. Surgeons are, and always will be, on the frontline in the management of victims of violence. Yet, putting bodies back together is no longer enough in modern healthcare. Survival to hospital discharge is not enough if the underlying disease leads to later recurrence and death. A patient with vascular disease is treated with best medical therapy to reduce the risk of requiring reconstructive surgery or amputation. A patient who has had vascular intervention is given best medical therapy to reduce the future risk of disease progression. The same is true of violence as any other surgical disease. There is little to celebrate from heroic surgery and survival if the patient returns shot or stabbed a few months later or, even worse, becomes another homicide statistic. Reducing violence and preventing harm is, therefore, a priority for many healthcare systems around the world. Yet, delivering violence risk reduction can seem like an overwhelming proposition in comparison to prescribing statins or referring to smoking reduction clinics.
Language: en