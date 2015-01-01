|
Mulligan T, Barker-Collo S, Gibson K, Jones K. Brain Inj. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37545139
BACKGROUND: TBI during adolescence can result in significant acute symptoms that can persist into adulthood. This research analyzed retrospective qualitative accounts of young adults who had sustained a TBI in adolescence to explore coping and recovery processes specific to this developmental stage.
Adolescent; qualitative; traumatic brain injury; coping; recovery processes