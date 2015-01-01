SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Curcoy AI, Serra A, Morales M, Luaces C, Trenchs V. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 144: e106387.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2023.106387

PMID

37549636

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Retinal hemorrhages (RHs) are suggestive of abusive head trauma (AHT). Even so, controversy persists about other possible causes, a fact that hinders the diagnosis of abuse.

OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence and patterns of RHs associated with increased intracranial pressure (ICP) in young children. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Prospective, single center study of children aged 29 days-3 years undergoing a lumbar puncture with opening pressure (OP) measured during routine clinical care in the emergency department, over a 4-year period. Children with known causes of RHs were excluded. All the children underwent a detailed ophthalmological examination within 72 h of admission. For children with RHs, an in-depth investigation was carried out to rule out AHT.

RESULTS: Thirty-four patients were included: 20(58.8 %) were boys, median age 11.7 months (range 1-33 months). Overall, 29(85.3 %) had clinical findings of increased ICP. The duration of symptoms was ≤4 days in all patients except one, in whom it was 1.5 months. The median OP was 27cmH(2)O (range 20-60cmH2O). One of the children was found to have RHs, with evaluation resulting in a diagnosis of AHT. No RHs were found in any of the others studied. Using the Wilson method, we can be confident to an upper limit of 95 % that the probability of RHs occurring secondary to increased ICP alone is at most 0.1.

CONCLUSIONS: RHs were not detected in patients with isolated nontraumatic increased ICP, measured via OP and diagnosed in the ED. Therefore, if RHs are detected, investigation into the possibility of AHT is warranted.


Language: en

Keywords

Abusive head trauma; Child maltreatment; Increased intracranial pressure; Retinal hemorrhages

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print