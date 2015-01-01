SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Palusci VJ, Barboza G, Hanson RF, Maguire-Jack KL, Valentino K, Donlin J. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10775595231193151

37550085

In this commentary, the editorial team of Child Maltreatment extends and expands on APSAC's position on diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, affirms our commitment and plans for addressing these issues in this publication, and highlights articles in this issue that continue the discussion about race and racism in the child welfare and child protection systems.


Language: en

systemic racism; descriptive research; ethnic minority populations; quantitative research

