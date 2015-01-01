|
Citation
|
Sokol Y, Andrusier S, Glatt S, Dixon L, Ridley J, Brown CH, Landa Y, Glynn S, Goodman M. Contemp. Clin. Trials Commun. 2023; 35: e101193.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37546228
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of death among Veterans, with rates significantly higher than the general population. To address this issue, it is crucial to develop and implement more effective treatments for Veterans with suicidal thoughts and/or behaviors, particularly those in the post-acute suicidal episode (PASE) stage. The present study aims to establish the feasibility and acceptability of a novel, recovery-oriented treatment called Continuous Identity Cognitive Therapy (CI-CT) for PASE Veterans.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Veterans; Future self-continuity; Identity; Personal recovery; Pilot treatment; Post-acute suicidal episode; Treatment development