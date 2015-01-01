Abstract

Introduction Rectal foreign bodies may result in significant morbidity, potentially necessitating surgical intervention and ostomy creation. The sensitive nature of the diagnosis may lead to inaccurate patient history and possible delay in diagnosis. Currently, there is a paucity of large national studies addressing this diagnosis. Therefore, we present national data describing the demographics and incidence of patients presenting with rectal foreign bodies.



METHODS The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) was utilized to collect data regarding rectal foreign bodies. Ten years of data were collected from 2012 to 2021. Inclusion criteria focused on the diagnosis of "foreign body" coupled with pelvic and lower torso injuries. Exclusion criteria encompassed patients without a rectal foreign body clearly identified in the narrative. Patients were compared based on disposition as low severity (treated/examined and released or left without being seen) or high severity (treated and admitted/hospitalized, held for observation, or transferred to another facility). General descriptive and inferential analyses were performed regarding demographics and dispositions.



RESULTS A total of 1,806 emergency department (ED) visits were identified for inclusion. Patients ranged in age from 0 to 93 years, with a mean age of 30 years. The largest age group identified was 11-15 and 21-25 years. Most patients were male (64.6%) and white (47.1%). The most common foreign bodies were massage devices and vibrators (22.7%), jewelry (8.1%), pens and pencils (4.4%), fishing gears (activity, apparel, or equipment) (3.7%), and nonglass bottles or jars (2.6%). Patients requiring admission, observation, or transfer differed from those patients that were discharged from the ED by age, sex, race, and product involved.



DISCUSSION Rectal foreign bodies are a rare diagnosis with a growing incidence. Though the most common objects are massage devices and vibrators consistent with sexual stimulation devices, there are limited product guidelines for safe use. Further studies to help identify at-risk persons, safety precautions, and manufacturing guidelines may help prevent potential morbidity associated with rectal foreign bodies.

