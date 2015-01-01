Abstract

BACKGROUND: the use of pharmaceutical stimulants without a medical prescription (PSWMP) among adolescents is considered an established public health issue. The present study aimed to investigate the potential links between different patterns of non-medical use of pharmaceutical stimulants, psycho-social factors, and other risky behaviours (e.g. psychoactive substance use).



METHODS: For this purpose, data from a sample of 14,685 adolescents aged 15-19 participating in the ESPAD®Italia 2019 study were analysed by conducting descriptive analyses and multinomial logistic regressions.



RESULTS: The findings highlight the key role of psycho-social factors and engagement in other risky behaviours in either reducing or promoting the risk of PSWMP use. Particularly, being satisfied with peer relationships and with oneself is significantly associated with lower use of PSWMP. Conversely, the consumption of other psychoactive substances (both legal and illegal) and engagement in other risky behaviours (e.g., gambling and cyberbullying) may increase this phenomenon.



CONCLUSIONS: Considering their representativeness, the results of the present study could be used as groundwork for the development of effective and targeted prevention programs and interventions.

Language: en