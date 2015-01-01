|
Baroni M, Biagioni S, Benedetti E, Scalese M, Baldini F, Potente R, Menicucci D, Molinaro S. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 250: e110906.
PMID
37549544
BACKGROUND: the use of pharmaceutical stimulants without a medical prescription (PSWMP) among adolescents is considered an established public health issue. The present study aimed to investigate the potential links between different patterns of non-medical use of pharmaceutical stimulants, psycho-social factors, and other risky behaviours (e.g. psychoactive substance use).
Prevention; Adolescence; Non-prescribed pharmaceutical stimulants use; Pharmaceutical stimulants for non-medical purposes; Pharmaceutical stimulants without a medical prescription