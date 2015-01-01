Abstract

Many health promotion programs are designed for older adults who live in the community. This research describes a health promotion program called "Remembering When" (a fire and fall prevention program). In 2020, a quality improvement project was developed to examine the effectiveness and impact of Remembering When among community-dwelling older adults. After analyzing the qualitative data collected for the project, an interesting observation of why older adults attended Remembering When emerged. Older adults might attend Remembering When because they experience social isolation and/or loneliness. The concepts of objective and subjective social isolation and loneliness were defined, and the implications of Remembering When around social isolation and loneliness were discussed. Secondary data analysis followed Braun and Clarke's (2006) thematic analysis steps. Four themes were generated: It is about me having choices, Joining the program as an old friend, We all need referrals, and I am housebound. Overall, 2 significant observations were made: (1) some older adults valued the opportunity to interact with Remembering When's team, which might help older adults decrease social isolation and loneliness, and (2) older adults needed more individualized programs to address their emotional and mental health and well-being needs.

Language: en