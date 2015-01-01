|
Citation
Faulkner JW, Theadom A, Snell DL, Williams MN. Front. Neurol. 2023; 14: e1226367.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
37545717
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: A latent disease explanation cannot exclusively explain post-concussion symptoms after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Network analysis offers an alternative form of explanation for relationships between symptoms. The study aimed to apply network analysis to post-concussion symptoms in two different mTBI cohorts; an acute treatment-seeking sample and a sample 10 years post-mTBI.
Language: en
Keywords
concussion; post-concussion symptoms; outcomes; network analysis; mild traumatic brain injury