Williams DY, Hall WJ, Dawes HC, Srivastava A, Radtke SR, Ramon M, Bouchard D, Chen WT, Goldbach JT. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1205581.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37547195
BACKGROUND: Queer youth experience high rates of depression and suicidality. These disparities stem from stigma-based stressors, including internalized stigma (i.e., negative social views that minoritized individuals internalize about their own identity). Given the importance of this factor in understanding mental health disparities among queer youth, we completed a systematic review and meta-analysis examining the relationships between internalized stigma and outcomes of depression and suicide risk (i.e., suicidal ideation, non-suicidal self-injury, and suicidal behavior).
Language: en
adolescents; youth; sexual minority; transgender; internalized homophobia; internalized stigma; LGB; queer