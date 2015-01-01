|
Rodante DE, Chiapella LC, Olivera Fedi R, Papávero EB, Lavoie KL, Daray FM. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1087097.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37547219
BACKGROUND: Suicidal and non-suicidal self-injurious behaviors are among the leading causes of death and injury in adolescents and youth worldwide. Mobile app development could help people at risk and provide resources to deliver evidence-based interventions. There is no specific application for adolescents and young people available in Spanish. Our group developed CALMA, the first interactive mobile application with the user in Spanish, which provides tools based on Dialectical Behavioral Therapy to manage a crisis of suicidal or non-suicidal self-directed violence with the aim of preventing suicide in adolescents and youth.
Language: en
suicide prevention; child and adolescent psychiatry; dialectical behavioral therapy; mobile health application; suicide and self-harm